Όλα τα παρασκήνια από το ταξίδι του ΑΠΟΕΛ στο Λουξεμβούργο (vid)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 01/12/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 16:23)

Την παρακάμερα από το ταξίδι στο Λουξεμβούργο για τον αγώνα με την Ντούντελανζ δημοσίευσε ο ΑΠΟΕΛ.

Ένα ταξίδι που σημαδεύτηκε με τεράστια επιτυχία, αφού κλειδώθηκε και μαθηματικά η πρόκριση στους «32» του Europa League.

Δείτε το βίντεο: