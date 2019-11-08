Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Έτσι το πήρε στο 94′ η ΑΕΚ (video)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 08/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:32)

Η ΑΕΚ ισοφαρίστηκε (στο 76′) από τη Δόξα όμως ακόμη και ο βαθμός θα της ήταν… καλός με βάση την εμφάνισή της. Εντούτοις, κατάφερε να σκοράρει στο 94′ με ωραία κεφαλιά του Κίβενι και πήρε μια ανέλπιστη νίκη.

Δείτε το γκολ του νεαρού στην εκπνοή: