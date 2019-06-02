Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Προσγειώθηκαν στο Λίβερπουλ: Υποδοχή ηρώων με εντυπωσιακή υποδοχή για τους πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης (videos/pics)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 02/06/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 16:53)

Eντυπωσιακής υποδοχής έτυχε η πρωταθλήτρια Eυρώπης, Λίβερπουλ, που επέστρεψε στο «Μέρσεϊσαϊντ» μετά το έκτο Champions League απέναντι στην Τότεναμ στη Μαδρίτη.

Στο αεροδρόμιο δύο πυροσβεστικά οχήματα σχημάτισαν μια υδάτινη αψίδα θριάμβου κατά την προσγείωση του αεροπλάνου, ενώ τον Γιούργκεν Κλοπ και τους ποδοσφαιριστές του περίμεναν πλήθος φωτορεπόρτερ και δημοσιογράφων.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως στις έξι ώρα Κύπρου, θα αρχίσει η παρέλαση στους δρόμους του Λίβερπουλ.

Δείτε βίντεο από την εντυπωσιακή υποδοχή που έτυχε η αποστολή της Λίβερπουλ στο αεροδρόμιο: 