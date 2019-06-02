Προσγειώθηκαν στο Λίβερπουλ: Υποδοχή ηρώων με εντυπωσιακή υποδοχή για τους πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης (videos/pics)

Eντυπωσιακής υποδοχής έτυχε η πρωταθλήτρια Eυρώπης, Λίβερπουλ, που επέστρεψε στο «Μέρσεϊσαϊντ» μετά το έκτο Champions League απέναντι στην Τότεναμ στη Μαδρίτη.

Στο αεροδρόμιο δύο πυροσβεστικά οχήματα σχημάτισαν μια υδάτινη αψίδα θριάμβου κατά την προσγείωση του αεροπλάνου, ενώ τον Γιούργκεν Κλοπ και τους ποδοσφαιριστές του περίμεναν πλήθος φωτορεπόρτερ και δημοσιογράφων.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως στις έξι ώρα Κύπρου, θα αρχίσει η παρέλαση στους δρόμους του Λίβερπουλ.

Δείτε βίντεο από την εντυπωσιακή υποδοχή που έτυχε η αποστολή της Λίβερπουλ στο αεροδρόμιο:

Another view of the ceremonial water arch sprayed over the plane carrying #LiverpoolFC as it landed at @LPL_Airport (plus our reporter’s thumb 👍) #SixTimes #Liverpool #UCLChampions pic.twitter.com/Hj6DDge4ny

A big well done to the team at @LPL_Airport for getting the thousands of #Liverpool fans to and from Madrid, and of course, the #LFC squad… and for the spectacular welcome home for the Champions of Europe! 👏👏👏#SixTimes #UCLChampions pic.twitter.com/EtnLYRABjR

— Radio City News (@RadioCityNews) June 2, 2019