Πειθαρχική έρευνα της ΟΥΕΦΑ για Τουρκία και Βουλγαρία!

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 15/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 20:28)

Η ΟΥΕΦΑ ανακοίνωσε ότι ξεκινάει πειθαρχική έρευνα για να δει τι ποινές μπορούν να προκύψουν για τον στρατιωτική χαιρετισμό των Τούρκων διεθνών και το ρατσιστικό παραλήρημα στον αγώνα Βουλγαρίας – Αγγλίας.
Την έναρξη πειθαρχικής έρευνας για τους στρατιωτικούς πανηγυρισμούς των παικτών της Τουρκίας στα παιχνίδια με Αλβανία και Γαλλία ανακοίνωσε η ΟΥΕΦΑ. Όπως τονίζεται χαρακτηριστικά ένας ανεξάρτητος επιθεωρητής του ηθικού και πειθαρχικού κώδικα επιφορτίστηκε με το άνοιγμα πειθαρχική έρευνας για να εξετάσει αν οι πανηγυρισμοί των Τούρκων διεθνών είχαν πολιτική χροιά και μπορούν να χαρακτηριστούν ως προκλητικοί.
Την ίδια στιγμή η ευρωπαϊκή ομοσπονδία άνοιξε ανάλογο φάκελο για τα ρατσιστικά συνθήματα και τους ναζιστικούς χαιρετισμούς στην Σόφια και στον αγώνα της Βουλγαρίας με την Αγγλία, με την ποινή των Βούλγαρων να φαντάζει βέβαια με όσα έγιναν στο γήπεδο.
Πηγή: www.sdna.gr