Οι πρώτοι 11 «πετεινοί» του Μουρίνιο απέναντι στη Γουέστ Xαμ

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 23/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 14:43)

Για τρίτη φορά κάθεται σε πάγκο ομάδας της Πρέμιερ Λιγκ ο Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο.

Το ντεμπόυτο του σε αυτόν της Τότεναμ θα είναι αρκετά ενδιαφέρον.

Αυτοί είναι οι πρώτοι 11 που έχει επιλέξει να ξεκινήσει το παιχνίδι με τη Γουέστ Χαμ.