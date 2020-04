“From the day that I left the club, my dream is to one day be back and finish the work we didn’t finish…”

“Deep inside I would like one day to be back, this club is special.”

Spurs fans, stay calm.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to return in the future ⚪️#UCLThrowback pic.twitter.com/khUGv8hqqZ

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2020