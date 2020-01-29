Φόρμα αναζήτησης

ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: Τα στιγμιότυπα από το Νέα Σαλαμίνα – Πάφος

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 29/01/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 19:30)

Δείτε πώς η Νέα Σαλαμίνα επικράτησε με 2-1 της Πάφου στο «Αμμόχωστος» και σε συνδυασμό με τη νίκη της (1-0) στην Πάφο  εξασφάλισε την πρόκριση στα προημιτελικά του κυπέλλου.

Τα στιγμιότυπα του αγώνα…

