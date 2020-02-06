Φόρμα αναζήτησης

ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: Αποκατέστησε… την τάξη με Λούφτνερ η Ομόνοια

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 06/02/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 18:23)

Τέσσερα λεπτά μετά που η Δόξα μείωσε σε 2-1 στον πρώτο προημιτελικό κυπέλλου στο ΓΣΠ, η Ομόνοια… αποκατέστησε την τάξη κι επανέφερε τη διαφορά των δύο γκολ, κάνοντας στο 52′ το 3-1 με κεφαλιά του Λούφτνερ.

Δείτε το γκολ:

Οι ιδιοκτήτες της ιστοσελίδας www.politis.com.cy διατηρούν το δικαίωμα να αφαιρούν σχόλια αναγνωστών, δυσφημιστικού και/ή υβριστικού περιεχομένου, ή/και σχόλια που μπορούν να εκληφθεί ότι υποκινούν το μίσος/τον ρατσισμό ή που παραβιάζουν οποιαδήποτε άλλη νομοθεσία. Οι συντάκτες των σχολίων αυτών ευθύνονται προσωπικά για την δημοσίευση τους. Αν κάποιος αναγνώστης/συντάκτης σχολίου, το οποίο αφαιρείται, θεωρεί ότι έχει στοιχεία που αποδεικνύουν το αληθές του περιεχομένου του, μπορεί να τα αποστείλει στην διεύθυνση της ιστοσελίδας για να διερευνηθούν.