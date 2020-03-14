Κορωνοϊός: Το ΝΒΑ της αλληλεγγύης και της προσφοράς – ΦΩΤΟ

H οικονομική ζημιά από τη διακοπή της αγωνιστικής δραστηριότητας στο ΝΒΑ είναι ανυπολόγιστη.
Μεγάλη ανασφάλεια για το μέλλον αισθάνονται εργαζόμενοι(ιδίως οι εποχιακοί) που βιοπορίζονταν από την διεξαγωγή αγώνων, γεγονός που από την πρώτη στιγμή έδειξαν να αντιλαμβάνονται τόσο οι καλαθοσφαιριστές όσο και ιδιοκτήτες των ομάδων που έσπευσαν να ανακοινώσουν δωρεές για την στήριξη των υπαλλήλων.
Αυτός που άνοιξε το χορό των δωρεών ήταν ο Κέβιν Λοβ των Καβαλίερς ο οποίος πρόσφερε 100.000 δολάρια. «Ελπίζω πως κατά τη διάρκεια αυτής της κρίσης, θα συνδράμουν κι άλλοι ώστε να υποστηρίξουμε τις κοινότητες. Οι πανδημίες δεν αφορούν μόνο σε ένα ιατρικό φαινόμενο. Επηρεάζουν ατομικά και την κοινωνία σε τόσα πολλά επίπεδα», έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων.
View this post on Instagram
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It’s important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don’t feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
Το παράδειγμα του ακολούθησε ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο: «Εγώ και η οικογένειά μου δεσμευόμαστε να δωρίσουμε 100.000 δολάρια στους υπαλλήλους του Fiserv Forum. Μπορούμε να το ξεπεράσουμε όλοι μαζί», ήταν το μήνυμα του «Greek Freak». Οι Μπακς αγκάλιασαν την πρωτοβουλία διπλασιάζοντας το ποσό.
Ο Ζάιον Ουίλιαμσον των Πέλικανς ανέλαβε να καλύψει για έναν μήνα τις αμοιβές των εργαζομένων στο «Smoothie King Center». «Είναι ένας μικρός τρόπος για να εκφράσω την υποστήριξή μου και στον σεβασμό μου σε αυτούς τους υπέροχους ανθρώπους, οι οποίοι είναι τόσο καλοί μαζί μου και με τους συμπαίκτες μου», έγραψε στο instagram.
O Μπλέικ Γκρίφιν επίσης ανακοίνωσε οικονομική στήριξη 100.000 δολαρίων. Οι Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς δημοσιοποίησαν την απόφαση τους να διαθέσουν το ποσό του ενός εκατομμυρίου δολαρίων ώστε να καλυφθούν οι ανάγκες των εργαζομένων μέχρι την επανέναρξη της σεζόν.
Ο ιδιοκτήτης των Χοκς Τόνι Ρέσλερ επίσης δήλωσε πως θα στηρίξει όσους εργάζονται για την ομάδα όσο διαρκέσει η διακοπή ενώ το ίδιο έπραξε και ο Μαρκ Κούμπαν των Ντάλας Μάβερικς.
View this post on Instagram
The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.
Πηγή: ethnos.gr