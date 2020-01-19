Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Η… άσεμνη χειρονομία του Νέβιλ στον Κάραγκερ – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 19/01/2020 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:29)

Σε πελάγη ευτυχίας ο Κάραγκερ έδειξε στον Γκάρι Νέβιλ το νέο τρόπαιο που θα πάρουν οι Reds και… εισέπραξε μια άσεμνη χειρονομία!

Κάραγκερ στα… καλύτερά του μετά τη νίκη στο ντέρμπι και Νέβιλ μέσα στα νεύρα. Ενα απίθανο video με πρωταγωνιστές τους δυο άνδρες!

