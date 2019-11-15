Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Γράφουν ιστορία!

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 15/11/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 10:55)

Μεγάλες μάχες περιλαμβάνει και η δεύτερη ημέρα από τις έξι τελευταίες των προκριματικών του Euro 2020. Κάποιες χώρες μπορούν να σφραγίσουν τη συμμετοχή τους στα τελικά. Άλλες δυστυχώς θα μείνουν με την πίκρα! Στον 4ο όμιλο η Ιρλανδία έχει ρεπό, αλλά προετοιμάζεται για τον δικό της «τελικό» τη Δευτέρα με τη Δανία. Δανία και Ελβετία λογικά θα επικρατήσουν εντός έδρας του Γιβραλτάρ και της Γεωργίας αντίστοιχα και αμφότερες θα ξεπεράσουν την Ιρλανδία, έτσι τα δύο εισιτήρια θα κριθούν στην τελευταία αγωνιστική!
Στον 6ο όμιλο το μεγάλο παιχνίδι απόψε είναι ανάμεσα στη Ρουμανία και τη Σουηδία, με τους Σκανδιναβούς να βολεύονται και με ισοπαλία για να διατηρηθούν στη 2η θέση πίσω από τους Ισπανούς που έχουν ήδη προκριθεί. Ελάχιστες ελπίδες για τη 2η θέση διατηρεί και η Νορβηγία, που είναι φαβορί κόντρα στα Νησιά Φαρόε και με νίκη διατηρείται στο κόλπο ενόψει της τελευταίας αγωνιστικής, αν την ίδια ώρα η Σουηδία δεν κερδίσει τη Ρουμανία. Τέλος, στον 10ο όμιλο η εκπληκτική Φινλανδία με νίκη επί του Λίχτενσταϊν θα ολοκληρώσει την επική της πορεία στα προκριματικά και θα προκριθεί από απόψε στο Euro, βάζοντας… γυαλιά τόσο στην Ελλάδα όσο και στη Βοσνία, που ήταν από πάνω της στα γκρουπ δυναμικότητας όταν έγινε η κλήρωση.
4ος ΟΜΙΛΟΣ
21:45 Δανία – Γιβραλτάρ
21:45 Ελβετία – Γεωργία
Βαθμολογία
1. Ιρλανδία 7 3-3-1 6-4 12
2. Δανία 6 3-3-0 16-5 12
3. Ελβετία 6 3-2-1 12-5 11
4. Γεωργία 7 2-2-3 7-10 8
5. Γιβραλτάρ 6 0-0-6 2-19 0
6ος ΟΜΙΛΟΣ
19:00 Νορβηγία – Νησιά Φαρόε
21:45 Ρουμανία – Σουηδία
21:45 Ισπανία – Μάλτα
Βαθμολογία
1. Ισπανία 8 6-2-0 19-5 20
2. Σουηδία 8 4-3-1 18-9 15
3. Ρουμανία 8 4-2-2 17-8 14
4. Νορβηγία 8 2-5-1 13-10 11
5. Νησιά Φαρόε 8 1-0-7 4-23 3
6. Μάλτα 8 1-0-7 2-18 3
10ος ΟΜΙΛΟΣ
19:00 Αρμενία – Ελλάδα
19:00 Φινλανδία – Λίχτενσταϊν
21:45 Βοσνία – Ιταλία
Βαθμολογία
1. Ιταλία 8 8-0-0 25-3 24
2. Φινλανδία 8 5-0-3 12-8 15
3. Αρμενία 8 3-1-4 13-15 10
4. Βοσνία 8 3-1-4 17-14 10
5. Ελλάδα 8 2-2-4 9-13 8
6. Λίχτενσταϊν 8 0-2-6 2-25 2