Εικόνες από το «Ηλίας Πούλλος» μέσα από τον «πράσινο» φακό (vid)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 11/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 21:27)

Η Ομόνοια κοινοποίησε μέσω του επίσημου καναλιού της στο Youtube, οπτικοακουστικό υλικό από την σημερινή προπόνηση στο «Ηλίας Πούλλος».

Από το πρόγραμμα, απουσίασαν οι διεθνείς ποδοσφαιριστές του πρασίνων.

ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ