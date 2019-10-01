Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Έχασε το… άχαστο ο Ντιέγκο Κόστα! (vid)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 01/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 22:52)

Ο Ντιέγκο Κόστα βρέθηκε με την εστία στο έλεός του στο… μισό μέτρο, όμως κατάφερε να στείλει την μπάλα ψηλά άουτ.

Η Ατλέτικο αντιμετώπισε την Λοκομοτίβ στη Μόσχα και ο Ντιέγκο Κόστα έχασε μία από τις μεγαλύτερες ευκαιρίες στην καριέρα του. Ο επιθετικός των ροχιμπλάνκος ήταν ολομόναχος προ κενής εστίας μετά από ένα κόρνερ, όμως κατάφερε να στείλει την μπάλα ψηλά άουτ!