O πρόεδρος της Άιντραχτ έδωσε στους οπαδούς την μπίρα του και 100 ευρώ για να πάρουν κι άλλες! (video)

This video shows Eintracht Frankfurt fans singing to club president Peter Fischer to “buy them a round” at the Europa League away game vs. FC Flora Tallinn (1,500 travelled).

He gives them his beer and €100.

German word of the day: Ehrenmann. #SGE pic.twitter.com/KpGIw8kmxN

— Felix Tamsut (@ftamsut) July 27, 2019