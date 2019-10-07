Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Έκανε… φύλλο και φτερό τη Σεβίλλη η Μπαρτσελόνα! (video)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 07/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 0:03)

Ο Λουίς Σουάρες απογειώθηκε, ο Μέσι εκτέλεσε για το πρώτο φετινό του και η Μπάρτσα έφτιαξε ιδανικά το βράδυ της με το 4-0 της Σεβίλλης, επιστρέφοντας στο -2 από την κορυφή.

Είχε συμπληρώσει 134 μέρες χωρίς γκολ με τη φανέλα της Μπάρτσα. Οι τραυματισμοί δεν του είχαν επιτρέψει να βρει ρυθμό και να σκοράρει. Επρεπε να περιμένει το αγαπημένο “θύμα” του, τη Σεβίλλη. Ο Λιονέλ Μέσι έβαλε φαουλάρα, ολοκληρώνοντας το 4-0 της Μπάρτσα κόντρα στους Ανδαλουσιανούς, με τους οποίους μετράει πλέον 37 τέρματα σε 38 αγώνες σε όλες τις διοργανώσεις. Γενικότερα η ομάδα του είχε εξαιρετικά διαστήματα, έβαλε γκολάρες, αλλά ήταν και τυχερή στα μετόπισθεν…

Ενδεικτικό είναι ότι ο Λουκ Ντε Γιονγκ δεν μπόρεσε να νικήσει τον Τερ Στέγκεν σε τρεις περιπτώσεις στο 0-0, ενώ είχε και δοκάρι (49′). Μόνο που όσο τα έχαναν οι φιλοξενούμενοι, η Μπάρτσα έκανε ένα οκτάλεπτο ξέσπασμα και το καθάρισε. Ο Λουίς Σουάρες (27′) έβαλε απογειώθηκε για ένα υπέροχο ψαλιδάκι, ο Βιδάλ έβαλε την προβολή (32′) και ο Ντεμπελέ έκανε τέλεια προσποίηση-άδειασμα και πλασέ (35′).

Στο 78′ ήταν η σειρά του Μέσι να σημαδέψει σωστά με την curler εκτέλεσή του. Ωστόσο, στο φινάλε χάλασε το γιορτινό κλίμα της νίκης. Ο 20χρονος Αραούχο που έκανε ντεμπούτο και μπήκε στο 73′, τράβηξε τον Τσιτσαρίτο και αποβλήθηκε (87′). Τον ακολούθησε και ο Ντεμπελέ, που έβρισε τον διαιτητή, ενώ στο επόμενο ματς με την Εϊμπάρ, δεν θα παίξει ούτε ο Πικέ (κάρτες), με τον Τοντιμπό να έχει τραυματιστεί.

Μπαρτσελόνα (Ερνέστο Βαλβέρδε): Τερ Στέγκεν, Πικέ, Τοντιμπό (73′ Αραούχο), Σεμέντο, Σέρζι Ρομπέρτο, Βιδάλ (70′ Ράκιτιτς), Αρτούρ (65′ Μπουσκέτς), Ντε Γιονγκ, Ντεμπελέ, Μέσι, Λουίς Σουάρες

Σεβίλλη (Χουλέν Λοπετέγκι): Βάτσλικ, Ντιέγκο Κάρλος, Καρίσο, Ρεγκιλόν, Χεσούς Νάβας, Φερνάντο, Μπανέγα, Ολιβερ Τόρες (46′ Ζορδάν), Οκάμπος, Νολίτο (46′ Μουνίρ), Ντε Γιονγκ (65′ Τσιτσαρίτο).

Πηγή: gazzetta.gr