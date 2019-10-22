Φόρμα αναζήτησης

«Χαστούκι» της Σέφιλντ στην Άρσεναλ! (video)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 22/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 0:03)

Την πλήγωσαν οι «λεπίδες»!

Η αξιόμαχη Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ έδωσε ένα καλό μάθημα αποτελεσματικότητας στην Άρσεναλ και με ένα τέρμα του Μουσέ στο 30’, έφτασε σε μια σπουδαία νίκη (1-0 εντός έδρας).

Έτσι, η ομάδα του Γουάιλντερ επανήλθε στα τρίποντα μετά από δύο αγωνιστικές και αναρριχήθηκε στη μέση της βαθμολογίας.

Πρώτη ήττα μετά από 8 αγώνες σε όλες τις διοργανώσεις για τους «κανονιέρηδες», που είδαν να συνεχίζεται η κάκιστη παράδοση που έχουν νικήσουν στο «Μπράμαλ Λέιν» από το 1991!

Το ματς

Η Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ ξεκίνησε καλύτερα το παιχνίδι και από τα πρώτα λεπτά έδειξε τη μαχητικότητά της. Βέβαια, η πρώτη μεγάλη ευκαιρία του αγώνα ανήκε στην Άρσεναλ, η οποία έφτασε κοντά στο 0-1, με τον Πεπέ να αστοχεί εξ επαφής στο 21’.

Από ‘κει και πέρα, οι «λεπίδες» ισορρόπησαν και ευτύχησαν να προηγηθούν στο 30’: ο Νόργουντ εκτέλεσε το κόρνερ, ο Ο’ Κόνελ πήρε την κεφαλιά και σέρβιρε στον Μουσέ, ο οποίος έστειλε την μπάλα στα δίχτυα του Λένο με προβολή από κοντά κι ενώ η άμυνα των «κανονιέρηδων» συνελήφθη κοιμώμενη.

Τέσσερα λεπτά αργότερα, οι φιλοξενούμενοι διαμαρτυρήθηκαν για πέναλτι σε πτώση του Σακά στην αντίπαλη περιοχή, ωστόσο ο διαιτητής διέταξε να συνεχιστεί το παιχνίδι. Το πρώτο ημίχρονο ολοκληρώθηκε δίχως περισσότερες συγκινήσεις και με τους γηπεδούχους να προηγούνται 1-0.

Το δεύτερο μέρος ήταν ένας μονόλογος της Άρσεναλ, που ανέβασε την πίεσή της μετά τις αλλαγές του Έμερι. Στο 59’, ο Θεμπάγιος βρέθηκε σε θέση βολής, όμως δεν σημάδεψε σωστά, με τον πορτιέρε Χέντερσον να του λέει «όχι».

Δύο λεπτά αργότερα, η Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ έφτασε κοντά στο 2-0, ωστόσο το σουτ του Φλεκ μέσα από την περιοχή κατέληξε στην εξωτερική πλευρά των διχτύων. Από ‘κει και πέρα, οι φιλοξενούμενοι κέρδισαν ακόμα περισσότερα μέτρα στο γήπεδο και κατασκήνωσαν έξω από την περιοχή των γηπεδούχων.

Μόνο που δεν μπορούσαν να εκμεταλλευτούν την υπεροχή τους και σπατάλησαν όσες ευκαιρίες δημιούργησαν, με σημαντικότερες τις δύο προσπάθειες του Πεπέ (73’, 74’).

Κάπως έτσι οδηγηθήκαμε στο φινάλε του αγώνα, με τη Σέφιλντ Γιουνάιτεντ να διατηρεί την αψεγάδιαστη ανασταλτική λειτουργία της και να φτάνει σε μια σημαντικότατη νίκη (1-0) προσγειώνοντας τους «κανονιέρηδες».

