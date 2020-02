Διακοπή στο Χόφενχαϊμ-Μπάγερν λόγω υβριστικού πάνο για τον πρόεδρο – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

here’s the most bizarre thing you’ll see today

Hoffenheim we’re losing 0-6 against Bayern when Bayern’s fans started chanting abuse towards Hoffenheim’s club owner Hopp

the match was suspended for a couple of minutes before the teams agreed to just juggle the ball to each other pic.twitter.com/Nc1kLprdg6

