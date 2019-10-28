Φόρμα αναζήτησης

Πανέτοιμος για την κορυφή ο Lοuison (vid)

ΠΟΛΙΤΗΣ SPORTS, 28/10/2019 (τελευταία ενημέρωση 18:22)

Ο γνωστός Κύπριος Πρωταθλητής στη πυγμαχία, Louison Loizou, πέταξε για το εξωτερικό για ολιγοήμερη προετοιμασία.

Στόχος του πρωταθλητή μας η νίκη στον επόμενο Ευρωπαϊκό αγώνα και η κορυφή.