Daily News Review - 31/01/2019

In today’s press:

Pay demands at KEDIPES - Altamira

Bank employees’ union ETYK has called on state asset management company KEDIPES and Altamira to pay staff their annual increments and Cost of Living Allowance (CoLA), and to restore the pay and benefit cuts that were imposed during the economic crisis. It also wants all employees to join the ETYK-Co-op collective agreement (scales etc.). The union says it is convinced that its dialogue with the two managements will have a positive result. “As a result of the ever-increasing incorporation of colleagues of the former Co-op in our union, ETYK currently represents the vast majority of the colleagues at KEDIPES and Altamira. At Hellenic Bank, our union represents 97% of the colleagues,” said ETYK. “As you understand, this fact boosts our Union’s negotiating position, in our effort to equate the employment terms of the entirety of the former Co-op’s staff, with the terms that are provided in ETYK’s agreements that apply to the rest of the bank employees (pay scales etc.)”.

Hellenic Bank releases video about Estia

Hellenic Bank has released a video presenting the Estia Scheme to its customers, which is expected to be implemented soon for eligible loans that were non-performing up until the end of September 2017 with a primary residence as collateral. The bank points out that with the Scheme, the primary residence is safeguarded, the loan instalment is reduced and the debt is shrunk. The bank, with smart images and simple words, explains all the details of the one-off plan. One third of the borrowers’ instalments will be covered by the government, under the condition that the borrower will pay the bank two thirds of the restructured loan’s monthly instalments. Applicants must submit their applications along with the required documents to the Bank. HB also presents the eligibility criteria: the loan must have a primary residence as collateral, with a market value of up to €350,000. Also, 20% of the rest of the total of credit facilities have to be non-performing for more than 90 days and beneficiaries must have an annual income from €20,000 up to €60,000, depending on the family’s composition. The bank urges customers who are interested in the scheme to contact APS Debt Servicing Cyprus Ltd.

CSE rise

The Cyprus Stock Exchange wrapped trading on Wednesday on a positive note, following losses the two previous days. The General Index rose slightly by 0.16% to reach 61.94 units. The FTSE/CySE 20 index receded to 37.12 units, recording profits of 0.32%. Bank of Cyprus’ shares attracting the most investor interest with a trading volume of €74,999 (down 1.03%, closing price €1.152), followed by Demetra Investment with €23,832 (up 4.78%, closing price €0.482) and then Hellenic Bank with €19,009 (no variation, closing price €0.70).

Greek Letters celebration at Akanthou Municipality

The Akanthou Municipality is organising an event to celebrate the Three Holy Hierarchs and Greek Letters, today at the events hall of the Hellenic Bank building on Athalassa Avenue

ETYK receives complaints over assessments

Bank employees’ union ETYK has received a number of complaints lately by Bank of Cyprus employees over their annual assessments. In a circular, the union said a number of employees in charge of carrying out the assessments were being pressured by their bosses to “impose” specific quotas and to grade a number of colleagues with a ‘2’, and avoid giving grades of ‘4’ or ‘5’. ETYK urged all members to report to the union immediately if they receive any kind of pressure relating to assessments, and that “it will take care of these cases of labour bullying”.

GRECO on its way for guidance this Thursday

A delegation from the Council of Europe’s Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) will arrive in Cyprus on Thursday (7 February), to provide additional guidance to the relevant authorities to help combat corruption. GRECO spokesman Jaime Rodriguez has pointed out that it is mandatory for the EU member states to implement its recommendations. “As the most recent Compliance Report for Cyprus, which was published in 2018, showed, significant progress is required for there to be an acceptable level of compliance with GRECOs recommendations, while among other, a series of specific suggestions were made regarding the conflict of interests in the judicial body,” he said. He added that the imminent visit by a GRECO delegation is part of its fourth assessment round, and will take into account the recent claims that were made about the application of justice in Cyprus. A new compliance report on Cyprus will be issued in 2019.

Liabilities of 74.8% due to Co-op

Eurostat yesterday published data that included, among other, the level of liabilities of public corporations classified outside general government in the EU member states. There is a group of countries with significant amounts of liabilities such as Greece (119.6% of GDP), the Netherlands (102.7%), Germany (91.7%), Luxembourg (82.5%) and Cyprus (74.8%), it said. The main reason for the high level of these liabilities is that the data include government controlled financial institutions, among other public banks. Most of these liabilities consist of deposits held in these public banks by households or by other kinds of private or public entities. At the opposite end of scale, overall small amounts of these liabilities are recorded in Slovakia (5.7% of GDP), Romania (6.7%), Lithuania (6.8%) and Croatia (9.9%). Most of these countries have negligible liabilities related to financial institutions, even below 1%, as in Lithuania (0.1%) and Slovakia (0.3%). The highest rates of government guarantees were recorded in Finland (32.0% of GDP) and Austria (15.8%) followed by Germany (13.3%) and Luxembourg (12.2%). Cyprus was at the opposite end of the scale with less than 1%.

Fund for investments

The Cyprus Economy and Competitiveness Council has issued its first recommendation to the government, under the title “Cyprus Economy: Sustainable Growth through Productive Investments”, and it refers to the Cyprus Investment Programme, which is another name for the citizenship-by-investment scheme. The council recommends, among other, that funds made from the scheme go towards productive investments.

Limassol port workers – New warning over lack of dialogue

Labour unrest is looming at Limassol port again, as according to the port workers’ unions, no meetings have been arranged to negotiate the new Collective Agreement. The matter has been raised by unions OMEPEGE-SEK and SEGDAMELIN-PEO, in a letter sent today to the Cyprus Shipping Association, operators Eurogate and DP World Limassol, carbon copying the Labour and Transport Ministries, the Labour Relations Department and the President of the Limassol Port Council. In it, the unions say that 15 days have passed since the Port Council decided to recall its decision to send the matter to arbitration, which in turn led to the strike measures being recalled by the workers’ unions, so that the dialogue between the two sides could resume. “We stated then, and continue to state, that we are immediately ready to start an intensive dialogue in a climate of good will from all sides, to resolve all the pending issues the soonest possible, so that the desired normalcy can be restored at the port,” they said. Unfortunately, they added, “it has been 15 days and absolutely nothing has happened”. They warned that “continuing the current situation of uncertainty is not helping at all in defusing the climate and could lead to undesirable results for Limassol port”. The unions concluded that “if the dialogue does not resume immediately to resolve the labour dispute, then the responsibility for what may happen will not lie with the workers”.

Limassol port workers’ unions warning, mediation begins Monday…

On the topic above, Haravgi newspaper cites sources to report that the intermediation to resolve the labour dispute at Limassol port will commence this Monday. The paper says it took a stern written warning from the workers to get a response and for a meeting to be arranged to resolve the labour dispute. The paper’s sources said that after sending their letter, the unions received an invitation by the Labour Ministry’s labour relations department to meet on Monday, 2 February, and start the dialogue. The sources said that the employees and employers would be invited to separate meetings to begin with. The paper says it contacted the labour relations department, which however did not wish to comment for the time being.

France in Levantine again via Cyprus

There are plans by Cyprus and France to create a shipyard in the Mari naval base in Limassol, which will upgrade Nicosia’s involvement in European security, while at the same time enhance France’s presence in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region. According to Politis’ sources, the deepening of the two countries’ cooperation is in advanced stages. Cypriot Defence Minister Savvas Angelides told reporters that Cyprus had a strategic cooperation with France, which “we are constantly working to broaden”, even though certain aspects are not made public. Politis writes that French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements at the MED7 press conference on Tuesday really stood out. He described Cyprus and France as an excellent example of cooperation, mainly in the sectors of energy and defence. He added that the island was a strategic location on an aeronautical level, making special reference to the use of Limassol port by French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. Former Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides confirmed the two defence ministries’ plans in a radio interview yesterday. Meanwhile, the paper’s sources said the two countries want to broaden their cooperation in energy matters too, with a possible expansion of Total’s operations in ENI gas fields. Diplomatic sources have stressed the importance of the fact that before arriving in Nicosia, Macron had travelled to Cairo.

Deputy Minister of Tourism meets Hermes Airports representatives

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios visited Larnaka airport yesterday to meet with operator Hermes Airports. He was updated on the two airports’ operations, the developments surrounding incoming tourism and Cyprus’ air connectivity.

Altamira updates its online platform

Altamira has put up for sale plots in Nicosia and Larnaca as well as new two-storey houses in Limassol on its platform www.altamirarealestate.com.cy. The majority of real estate on Altamira’s platform can be chosen by real estate professionals as well as private investors.

Reports of bribes for town-planning zones

The House watchdog Committee will examine today the complaints on the scandalous expansion of the town-planning zone in Kouklia, Paphos following allegations by a land owner whose plot was scandalously excluded from the expansion, that he was asked €200.000 as a bribe in order for his property to be included in the expanded town-planning zone. The Auditor-General, prepared a report which he sent to the Parliament in view of today’s meeting. In his report, he does not make any conclusions, since the appeal to the Administrative Court is still ongoing. At the same time, the Auditor-General called the plaintiff to report the bribe attempt to the Police and also name the person who demanded the €200.000 amount.

EU as a ‘big brother’ for passports

Following the European Commission’s latest report, which targeted Cyprus with regards to the passports issue, the government has prepared a series of changes to the Cypriot Investment Programme in order to improve transparency. Next Wednesday, the Minister of Finance will submit the new proposal on the Investment Programme to the Cabinet. Among the changes that he is promoting is to link the scheme with the state’s housing policies and the rental subsidy. According to Phileleftheros’ information, the government is contemplating including a provision in the Programme so that vulnerable groups receive a specific percentage from the foreign entity’s investment in Cyprus. Another important change is that the Republic will be sending all the information of the investors who are applying for Cypriot citizenship to the European Commission.

Famagusta Tourism Development and Promotion Company goes to Switzerland

The Famagusta Tourism Development and Promotion Company, started organising expeditions to Europe in order to attract as many foreign tourists as possible in view of the 2019 summer period. In the coming trimester, until the end of March, the tourism actors of the Famagusta district are scheduled to take part in more than 10 tourism exhibitions in different European countries, mainly in Russia and former Soviet Union countries (Belarus, Lithuania etc). The Company will start from Switzerland and the Zurich travel exhibition, which will take place from 31 January to 3 February. In the meantime, the majority of hotels in Ayia Napa and Protaras are expected to re-open in mid-March. At the same time, expansion and renovation works continue in hotels. Avraamides, officer of the Company, said that in the summer of 2019, around 2.000 additional rooms will be available.

National Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission’s budget is €6.3m

The National Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission’s budget for 2019 amounts to €6.316.731 with its revenue mainly coming from licensing fees (€137.700), annual license fees (€4.013.770), and state funding (€2.302.861).The Commission’s foreseen expenditure for 2019, mainly concerns the following: 1. Staff salaries (€155.611), 2. Operational Expenditure (€345.250), 3. Staff training, conferences, seminars and other events (€125.000), 4. Advisory Services/Studies (€1.493.000), 5. Fees and other revenues returned to the Treasury of the Republic (€3.893.870), 6. Social policies (€120.000). It should be noted that the Commission was created on the basis of the Operations and Casino Control Law and is responsible to maintain and manage the licensing framework as well as the supervision and control of the casino, in order to safeguard the following: 1. The management and operation of the casino-resort is being implemented by the appropriate persons and that the casino is free from criminal influence and exploitation, 2. Gaming in the casino is being implemented honestly, 3. A possible erosion of the social fabric, addiction as well as any other negative consequences on the society and especially on minors and vulnerable groups due to the casino’s operation is contained and controlled 4. The casino operator complies to their obligations, as these have been included in the casino-resort’s terms of agreement. During the discussion at the Finance Committee on the budget, more information was requested with regards to the Commission’s revenue, the operation of the casinos as well as the foreseen expenditure for the rehabilitation of gambling addicted persons. According to the Commission’s representatives, the annual licensing fees constitute the Commission’s largest income category, with €2.5m from the casino-resort, €1m for the Nicosia satellite casino and €0.5m for the rest. According to the law, the casino’s revenue is given to the Treasury, while the state covers the expenditure for the Commission’s operations. As of today, 3 satellite casinos are in operation in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, while in 2019 two additional satellite casinos will be launched in Paphos and Famagusta.

GHS contributions and co-payments at the Plenary

The Plenary discussed the regulations that concern the contributions and co-payments to the GHS, which will be voted on, Friday. The vote on the regulations had been postponed twice before and were re-discussed by the Health Committee. The Health Committee said in its report that they were pre-occupied with the adjustment of the regulations on contributions to the GHS, following negotiations between the Minister of Health, HIO and the Cyprus Medical Association. These are provisions that regulate the additional co-payment which will be submitted by beneficiaries for the services they will receive from personal or specialised doctors on weekdays from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., on weekends and on public holidays. he cost of additional co-payment, according to the provision, will range from €0 to €25 and will be fixed by the doctor. The fee will not go to HIO’s fund but will be kept by the doctor. Nobody will be exempted from paying this additional co-payment fee and the fee will not be included calculations for the co-payment limit. In the framework of the discussion, the chairman of the HIO informed the Committee on the doctors’ annual salary packages.

Change in public employees’ contributions to GHS

Politis reports that before 2013, public employees received free healthcare. From 2013 onwards however, the government has obliged public employees to a reduction of 1.5% from their salary for healthcare even if they do not use these services. Due to the deteriorating state of public healthcare, following the economic crisis, the percentage of public employees who go to state hospitals is very low. From 1/3/2019, all employees (both public and private) will contribute 1.7% of their salary to the General Health System. As the newspaper has been recently informed public employees will continue to contribute the 1.5% of their salary they contributed since 2013. As such, the total contribution of public employees to the general health system will rise to 3.2%.

Everybody is working hard for the GHS

The article reports that both sides (the state and the private doctors) are working very hard for the upcoming reform of the General Health System. Yesterday, Andreas Polynikis, president of the personal/family doctors company said that “any differences, can be worked through at the negotiating table, without putting up obstacles for the implementation of the General Health System”. From the side of the Cyprus Medical Association, there were allegations that the majority of doctors that have registered on the HIO platform so far, are retired state doctors. Phileleftheros reports that according to their own sources, Paediatricians who have signed the non-participation statement for the General Health System, are re-thinking their choice. At the same time, the Industrialists and Employers Federation (OEV) decided to officially propose, after a unilateral decision, the postponement of contributions to the GHS until the agreements between the HIO and the doctors and hospitals are locked in.

Israeli scientists claim to have found a cure for cancer

A small team of Israeli scientists think they might have found the first complete cure for cancer. “We believe we will offer in a year’s time a complete cure for cancer,” said Dan Aridor, of a new treatment being developed by his company, Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi). An estimated 18.1 million new cancer cases are diagnosed worldwide each year, according to reports by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. The cancer cure will be effective from day one, will last a duration of a few weeks and will have no or minimal side-effects at a much lower cost than most other treatments on the market, Aridor said. Aridor, chairman of the board of AEBi and CEO Dr. Ilan Morad, say their treatment, which they call MuTaTo (multi-target toxin) is essentially on the scale of a cancer antibiotic – a disruption technology of the highest order.